Gannon University announces partner in development for I-HACK program









Today, Gannon University announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, and they are a leading provider of wired and wireless networking hardware, among many many others.

The partnership is a first of its kind for both Extreme Networks and Gannon University. The goal is to elevate the delivery of Gannon’s cyber programs as well as bring new training opportunities to the region and equip Gannon University’s Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge.

The Extreme Networks has committed to be the first company to be housed with in the I-HACK facility, which is located in Knight Tower. The collaboration will provide a value of about $12 million over 10 years to create the Extreme Academy.

Gannon is collaborating with Extreme Networks to “embed its technical certification and training curriculum into the academic curriculum of Gannon’s undergraduate and graduate engineering and computing programs.” according to a news release from the university.

This academy will be a training center for Extreme Networks to offer on-site training to professionals from local as well as regional companies. Faculty members at Gannon will become certified Extreme Network instructors and join other instructors on-site.