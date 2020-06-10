Gannon University announces plans for 2020 fall semester

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Gannon University president Keith Taylor announces the intention to open the Erie and Ruskin, Florida, campuses earlier than usual.

According to the letter, classes will start on Aug. 10th for most students with the hope that the university can complete the fall semester before thanksgiving.

“Our announcement coincides with Florida moving to ‘Phase II’ and in anticipation of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf upgrading Erie County’s status from ‘yellow’ to ‘green’ in the coming days. ‘Phase II’ and the ‘Green’ status permits the operating of institutions, businesses and universities like ours with fewer limitations than would be allowed in ‘yellow.” Taylor said.

There will be many key changes for students when they return to campus:

Masks will be required, and thermal scanners or thermometers will be used to scan students/ faculty/ staff temperatures daily for them to be cleared to come onto the campus.

Social distancing will be enforced on campus. Students will notice new signage across campus that emphasizes keeping six feet apart.

Class sizes may be smaller and some class times may change

Classes will be offered in person with remote delivery options, to accommodate students and faculty who have health risks or who became sick and are isolating, unless otherwise noted.

Residence halls will be following best practices and social distancing guidelines, and a block of rooms has been set aside for students who would require isolation in case these students test positive for COVID-19.

There will be increased cleaning and readily available sanitizer across the campus and a much stronger emphasis on personal hygiene.

Dining services will be adjusted following safety guidelines and service approaches with more to-go options.

The first day of classes in Ruskin and in Erie will be on Aug, 10, 2020. Students in a few health programs in Erie and Ruskin will return earlier than Aug. 10 to complete any requirements that are program-specific.

Move-in days for residential students will take place over an extended period beginning on Tuesday, August 4th and ending Sunday August 9th.