Gannon University begins construction on Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge

Gannon University celebrated the start of construction on the Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge (I-HACK) today.

The I-HACK’s Pierre McCormick Cyber Learning Center will house a Cyber Defense Lab, classrooms, and much more.

Gannon’s President, along with other administrators, commemorated the beginning of interior demolition by taking sledgehammers to a wall at Knight Tower.

The university unveiled plans for a 13 million dollar project to complete the first phase of construction on I-HACK. The total cost of construction on the building is nearly 28 million dollars.

“This isn’t a little undertaking for us, this is a next major initiative to drive engineering and information systems and computer science at the university,” said Keith Taylor, President, Gannon University.

The initial construction phase of I-HACK is expected to be completed by fall 2020.