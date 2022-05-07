Gannon University celebrated its students achievements on Saturday at the Erie Insurance Arena for their spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.

During this event, 857 graduates from 30 nations walked across the stage and received their diplomas.

Gannon handed out 59 Doctoral Degrees, and 270 Masters Degrees.

This year the keynote speaker was the executive vice president and general auditor for the PNC Financial Services Group and Graduation from Gannon 22 years ago.

“And to see that the students accomplished four years of hard work and all their other achievements and accomplishments. I am so excited that Gannon has taught them to believe in themselves and to inspire others and transform the world, and these graduates are going to leave here and just impact the world and make great changes,” said Stacy Juchno, General Auditor of PNC Financial Services.

Gannon University’s President Keith Taylor PHD awarded degrees to graduates in attendance.