(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was identified as a victim of a deadly shark attack. It happened in the Bahamas while she was vacationing with her family.

Caroline DiPlacido, 58, was identified as the victim of a shark attack while on vacation with her family. Her friends and former colleagues are now sharing their condolences and remembering her.

DiPlacido was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas on the cruise line Royal Caribbean.

Shortly before 3 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, she was fatally attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling.

“I would simply say to the upper extremities. I’m not going to be specific at this time, however the upper extremities, she was bit in two,” said Chrislyn Skippings, Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Skippings said family members and operators from the boating company were able to rescue DiPlacido and bring her onboard the tour company boat, but the woman died before she made it to the hospital.

“EMS personnel responded, and they confirmed no vital signs of life at this time,” Skippings added.

An individual who is a passenger on the cruise told us how guests and staff members are being informed of the incident.

“Believe it or not some of the crew members still don’t actually know. I just spoke to my stateroom attendant about ten minutes ago and he hadn’t even heard yet, so there hasn’t been any big announcements,” said Ken Greiter, Passenger onboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise.

The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line said they are providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.

DiPlacido was an employee of Gannon university. The college said, “let us remember Caroline with affection and hope.”

A former colleague from the university remembers the woman by saying, “Caroline was amazing, so caring. She took care of everyone around her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We give you our condolences, and we will work arduously to investigate and bring it to closure so that we can return your loved one to you in the shortest reasonable amount of time,” said Skippings.

DiPlacido’s family was also snorkeling with her at the time but no one else was injured.