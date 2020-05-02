Gannon University continues ‘Day of Caring’ tradition

One local university is helping to clean up the community while still practicing social distancing.

Students and staff from Gannon University as well as local residents continued the “Day of Caring” tradition.

Folks armed with trash bags as well as gloves helped clean up litter in the West Bayfront neighborhoods.

“Particularly this year everybody has been staying at home as much as possible. It’s still okay to come outside. It is still okay to take walks in the community. It is still okay to improve neighborhoods,” said Anna Frantz, Erie Resident.

Day of Caring actually runs through May 10th and involves a series of virtual community service opportunities.

The event is hosted by Gannon’s Center for Social Concerns, as well as the Erie-Gannon Alliances in order to improve neighborhood sustainability and the West Bayfront.