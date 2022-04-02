One local university continued their tradition of student and resident involvement within the community to gear up for the spring season.

Here is more on the efforts that are being made to continue a very important legacy of the school.

Gannon University kicked off another Day of Caring on April 2. This is a day where students and Erie residents come together to help clean up neighborhoods and parks for Spring.

Students at Gannon University are filling Erie neighborhoods to continue a well-known tradition in the community that incorporates residents involvement.

“Today is our annual Day of Caring. We have a record 535 students that registered to do service at over 30 sites across Erie, especially within the downtown, Our West Bayfront, and the Bayfront Eastside Taskforce,” said Becky Perry, Director of Center of Social Concerns and Global Exploration at Gannon University.

Organizers gave more insight to what the event entails in order to give back to the community.

“We bring together residents and students to really just clean up our neighborhood. Throughout the winter we had four litter pickups happening around our neighborhood, and then we also have three parks that we’re stationed at, and this is one of our parks Westerdahl Park,” said Marissa Litzenberg, Americops Vista, Our West Bayfront.

Organizers involved in Gannon’s Day of Caring shared what it meant to be able to continue doing work within the community year after year.

“We’re always going to want residents to find new ways to engage and the students offer a new way to do that, and so the legacy of that means that we get to continue to build upon relationships that we have with student groups and with residents,” said Litzenberg.

Organizers also shared that their main goal for Gannon’s Day of Caring was community development.