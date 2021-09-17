Gannon University creates new academic facility centered around professional development and academic collaboration

A new academic facility is being dedicated and centered around professional development for students at Gannon University.

Here is more on how a partnership between Erie Insurance and Gannon University is making the space they call “The Hatchery” possible.

Erie Insurance is committing two million dollars into the building all in an effort to promote academic collaboration.

“It’s all about innovation and creativity. It’s about bringing people from multiple disciplines having them generate ideas and then taking that idea to actually protyping and developing products,” said Walter Iwanenko, Vice President for Student Experiences at Gannon University.

Gannon University Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge IHACK now features an entire floor for student collaboration.

They call it Hatchery. They said as part of Gannon’s academic programs which are already working with leaders in business to design and integrate technology and data systems worldwide.

“Most importantly how do we keep our young talent here in Erie,” said Iwanenko.

One representative from Erie Insurance said that investing in academic collaboration could lead to strengthening the future workforce.

“In this type of environment we think that’s maybe the most important thing to do is to support that type of behavior because that type of behavior is what is needed to create the future,” said Keith Kennedy, Senior VP of Innovation at Erie Insurance.

Kennedy said that Erie Insurance and other businesses hope that this relationship will create job opportunities for students.

“We got tremendous talent here. Complement that with people who choose to come from the outside and be part of what’s going on in Erie,” said Kennedy.

