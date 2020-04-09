Gannon University donates personal protective equipment and ventilators to area front line workers

Gannon University is stepping up to help frontline workers.

JET 24 Action News’ Starr Bodi spoke to first responders and health care providers about how these donations will help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Gannon University works closely with health care professionals in the area. Officials tell us that it is important to give back and care for the community.

Gannon University is extending a helping hand to combat the spread of COVID-19. The university is generously donating personal protective equipment to front line healthcare providers.

“It’s really important during this time knowing that they’re sacrificing themselves and some of their families by going to work every day and doing what they do and accepting the call to help others.” said Sarah Ewing, Dean of Health Professions at Gannon University.

Donations will be supplied to Saint Vincent Hospital, EmergyCare and a clinic in Spartansburg. Hundreds of face masks, goggles, gloves and isolation gowns will help health professionals ease the virus.

“Having the appropriate personal protective equipment is essential as we go through and fight this virus. Having these things will bring us to the next level.” said Dr. Jestin Carlson, Allegheny Health Network.

The university is also donating and loaning ventilators that are used in its respiratory care program. EmergyCare officials tell us that it’s humbling to know that the community continues to come together during these trying times.

“Setting the example about how you help, you go out and help your neighbor and being a good citizen and help out people you don’t even know. It’s setting an example to show what citizenship is all about.” said David Basnak, Operations Manager of EmergyCare.

Donations were also extended by Gannon’s Ruskin, Florida campus to health care providers at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida.