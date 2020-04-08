Gannon University Donates Personal Protective Equipment & Ventilators to local hospitals

The faculty of Gannon University’s Morosky College of Health Professions and Sciences faculty have donated the school’s collection of personal protective equipment to health care providers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this according to a news release from the university.
According to the release, as of the last week of March, Gannon University has donated:
- 425 face masks
- 93 goggles
- 60 mask and shield combinations
- 72 N95 masks
- 36 cases of gloves
- 728 pairs of surgical gloves
- 196 isolation gowns
These have been donated to: UPMC Hamot, Saint Vincent Hospital, EmergyCare, and a physician’s clinic in Spartansburg where a Gannon University faculty member works.
Similar efforts have been made at Gannon’s Ruskin, Florida campus. Their goal is to source supplies to health care providers at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida.