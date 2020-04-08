Gannon University Donates Personal Protective Equipment & Ventilators to local hospitals

The faculty of Gannon University’s Morosky College of Health Professions and Sciences faculty have donated the school’s collection of personal protective equipment to health care providers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this according to a news release from the university.

According to the release, as of the last week of March, Gannon University has donated:

425 face masks

93 goggles

60 mask and shield combinations

72 N95 masks

36 cases of gloves

728 pairs of surgical gloves

196 isolation gowns

These have been donated to: UPMC Hamot, Saint Vincent Hospital, EmergyCare, and a physician’s clinic in Spartansburg where a Gannon University faculty member works.

Similar efforts have been made at Gannon’s Ruskin, Florida campus. Their goal is to source supplies to health care providers at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida.