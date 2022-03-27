Gannon University was able to make a local dream come true for a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

The university has a long standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The NCAA Division Two also has an initiative to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

On Saturday, March 26, the university hit their goal of $2,000.

The wish went to 13-year-old Anna who is a cancer survivor. Anna will be going on a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

“We are really thrilled with what Gannon has been able to accomplish through the NCAA partnership. We are fortunate that so many colleges here in Northwest Pennsylvania participate, and Gannon tops them all,” said Jan Stork, Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV.

Gannon University was connected through the Make-A-Wish of Greater PA and West Virginia.