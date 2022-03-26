Gannon University was able to make one dream come true for a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

Gannon University has a long standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The NCAA Division Two has an initiative to raise funds for Make-A-Wish.

On March 26, the wish went to 13-year-old Anna who is a cancer survivor.

She will be going on a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

“We are really thrilled with what Gannon has been able to accomplish through the NCAA partnership. We are fortunate that so many colleges here in Northwest Pennsylvania participate, and Gannon tops them all,” said Jan Stork, Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV.

The university was connected through the Make-A-Wish of Greater PA and West Virginia.