Gannon University holds Blue Zones wellness fair

Erie County work sites have officially gone blue, Blue Zones that is.

All 1,200 county employees were invited to a wellness fair, Blue Zone kick-off event.

More than 20 vendors were at the event. From health care providers to nutritionists, they were all there to help spread awareness about healthy living.

“We want to have a happy, healthier workforce and all studies show that if we bring wellness initiatives to our employees, they will be more productive,” said Laura Beckes, Wellness Coordinator, Erie County.

The Blue Zones project is currently in Corry, PA.