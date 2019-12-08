Gannon University holds fall commencement

Students at Gannon University celebrated a milestone this afternoon.

146 graduates were recognized today at the university’s fall commencement. This year’s keynote speaker was James F. Toohey. Students from ten different nations also earned their degrees at today’s ceremony. Some of the graduates shared their feelings before the big walk.

“I’m happy, I worked so hard to get this so I’m very happy about it.” said Navya Vuyyuru, a graduate from Gannon.

146 degrees, including six doctoral degrees, and 48 Master’s degrees were awarded.