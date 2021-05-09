Gannon University holds graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 a year after they graduated

The Gannon University class of 2020 finally got their chance to walk across the stage today a year after they graduated.

Around 100 Gannon graduates came back to their alma mater today to celebrate their graduation at Erie Insurance Arena.

One student said that she felt like she can now make a memory of her graduation.

“It’s something and it means a lot to us. I think especially for the ones that chose to come back,” said Katherine Bronco, Alumni, Gannon University.

Katherine was also happy that her family was able to be there for her graduation.