Gannon University’s Office of Campus Ministry hosted its annual MLK prayer service Monday evening.

Each year, Gannon University hopes to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King’s life through a prayer service. Dr. King’s life, legacy and contribution to our country have helped to move the needle on racial freedoms, equality and justice.

The service includes worship, praise and scripture readings with a highlight being a special reflection given by Shiloh Baptist Church’s Pastor Anthony G. Harris.

Gerald James, Gannon’s director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, signified the importance of the university acknowledging Dr. King by saying, “at Gannon, the commemoration and recognition of Dr. King provides an opportunity to further educate our community on civil rights, show our solidarity in the promotion of equal rights for all and reinforce Dr. King’s dream of racial, social, religious, and economic equality.”

Gannon said that the prayer service was planned by students, including the Black Student Union and the African Student Organization.