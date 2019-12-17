Gannon University hosts ‘Goals for Life’ event for middle school students

Students from Strong Vincent Middle School filled Gannon University today to learn valuable life skills.

The first annual “Goals for Life” event was held as part of the community’s outreach program.

Students in grades 6, 7, and 8 came together to learn the importance of being a leader in the community.

It wasn’t your average school day for more than 700 Strong Vincent Middle School students.

For the first time ever, Gannon University held it’s first annual “Goals for Life” event. The goal was to teach middle school students the importance of becoming a leader.

“We get to see other examples of what other schools do and not just stay in our school. We need to get out more and experience other people and what they do too,” said Angellena Velez, student, Strong Vincent Middle School.

Topics covered ways students can teach and motivate one another.

Erie Police Sargent Tom Lenox also spoke to students about how to develop leadership skills by teaching them to make a positive impact on the community.

“It shows your responsibility between you being in sixth grade or middle school and jumping up to college and seeing how the students and their responsibilities reach really high compared to us,” said Madison Barner, student, Strong Vincent Middle School.

The event not only tailors students to become leaders in the classroom, but also within the Erie community.

Administrators from Strong Vincent say the event shows students how to be professional and successful.

“They are inquiring with students about how they are finding the leadership within them, what they do when they notice somebody is having a bad day, and how to not turn around and just judge somebody,” said Erika Ramalho, Community Relations, Gannon University.

Students even had the chance to see how leadership works outside of the classroom in a game setting. During the event, Strong Vincent students had the opportunity to tour campus and ask college students questions about their majors.