Gannon University hosts “Serve” basketball game

It was a night to come together and watch a little basketball but also support a worthy cause.

The Erie Catholic School system teaming up with the Gannon University women’s basketball team to raise awareness and funds to address the issue of youth poverty. The matchup between IUP and Gannon was known as the “SERVE” game.

In addition to donations throughout the week, a celebrity basketball game was held at halftime. All proceeds benefit The Inner-City Neighborhood Art House as well as the Kids’ Cafe. Organizers tell us that events like this warm the hearts of all students.

“This was just a perfect opportunity for them to give a little bit of time, a little bit of treasure and a little bit of excitement here for the women’s basketball team.” said Damon Finazzo, president of the Erie Catholic School System.

Some of tonight’s celebrities included Mayor Joe Schember, Erie native and WNBA star Kayla McBride and our own very own Jay Puskar