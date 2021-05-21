Gannon University names new Dean of Student Development & Engagement

Gannon University has named a new Dean of Student Development and Engagement.

Gannon University announced today the appointment of Paul C. Perrine as the Dean of Student Development and Engagement.

Perrine will focus on the development and engagement of students and employees in the areas of first year experience, orientation, leadership, counseling, accountability, recreation, wellness, residence life and commuter life.

“Gannon University is looking forward to Paul’s arrival on campus,” stated Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D., Gannon’s provost and vice president for student experience. “His energy, experience and commitment to students will assist the University in advancing the development and growth of a forward-thinking student experience for years to come.”

Perrine has worked at private, liberal arts institutions for more than 25 years. He will be joining Gannon from his current role serving as the Vice President for Student Life and Title IX Coordinator at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC.

Over his 10 years at the college, he led the creation of multiple diversity, equity and inclusion offices that collaborated with interfaith and well-being efforts that were at the center of advancing DEI initiatives for the college. He also led the college’s COVID-19 task force throughout the pandemic, developing safety protocols that yielded the successful reopening of the residential campus.



Perrine is a native of Cleveland, OH. He earned his undergraduate degree in psychology from Wheeling Jesuit College (now Wheeling University). He holds a Master’s degree in higher education from Geneva College, and has completed coursework in administration and policy studies, and higher education management from the University of Pittsburgh.



“I am looking forward to being part of Gannon’s talented student development and engagement team,” said Perrine. “I was familiar with Gannon’s excellent reputation having lived in Western Pennsylvania, and I am excited to join the University to further develop its seamless student engagement experience across a variety of curricular and co-curricular opportunities.”