Gannon University is partnering with a local company to focus on helping the Erie community.

The university is formed a partnership with Chosen back in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic to bring educational experiences to occupational and physical therapy students.

On April 29, they launched the Gannon Wellness Clinic at the Chosen Mission Project Outreach Pavillion.

The clinic is for underserved members of the Erie community.

“Chosen offers the space for the students to practice and put their education into action, to share that with a community that has a little more or no resources,” said Randy King, International Relations for Chosen Inc.

The partnership has led Gannon’s doctor of physical therapy program students on a trip to Mexico in 2021 to perform pro bono physical therapy services.