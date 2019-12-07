Gannon University plays host to 18th annual Light Up A.J’s Way

Perry Square wasn’t the only place in Downtown Erie lighting up the Christmas season Friday night

The 18th annual Light up A.J.’s way taking place at Gannon University. As always, a Make-A-Wish foundation child having the opportunity to flip the switch on thousands of lights. This year, Kylie-Allen Kulyk had the honor of lighting up the walkway.

“Being able to be a part of this, this was amazing,” Kulyk said. “I was just, I didn’t expect it to be this big. I didn’t what to expect, but I really hope that I make a difference.”