Gannon University preparing for homecoming and family weekend celebration

Gannon University is gearing up for their homecoming and family weekend celebration.

Nearly 500 Gannon and Villa Maria College alumni and current Gannon students are expected to take part in the campus traditional activities.

Tony DiPasqua, The Constituent and Engagement Director, says there will be a food truck, Kona Ice, and a beer garden from Molly Brannigan’s. That’s taking place at the Recreation and Wellness Center parking lot all day Saturday.

DiPasqua says this homecoming is all about Gannon alumni, students, and parents connecting together.

“We look forward to reconnecting the Gannon love that we all have.” DiPasqua said.

