Gannon University professor and retired FBI agent reacts to weekend mass shootings

Gannon University professor Dr. Jerry Clark is a retired FBI agent who has investigated a number of high profile violent crimes.

He says investigators want to know everything the shooters were doing before the shots were fired, and will go into all aspects of the shooter’s life,

“Right now they want to know everything about the shooter,” Clark said. “Everything related to his computer, what he was searching, what he was writing about his social media, his associates they will go through the whole thing very thoroughly.”

Clark spent six years on the streets of Dayton as a member of the FBI’s violent fugitive task force.