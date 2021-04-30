Gannon University professor weighs in on COVID-19 situation in India

With optimistic signs that the U.S. is reaching a turning point in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, things are not as encouraging in India.

The country facing a second deadly wave of COVID-19. It’s an impact hitting closer for one local professor.

Dr. Anjali Sahay with Gannon University was born in India’s capital of New Delhi.

On Thursday, the country reported 380,000 new infections and 3,600 deaths.

In the month of April alone, they have reported more than 6.2 million cases and more than 42,000 deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, India accounted for 1 in 3 global cases in the past week. Sahay says he has not been able to see her loved one’s since the pandemic began.

“Particularly, if it hits your home country, then it hits you harder because all of the people we know and all the relatives that are still there and just knowing that anybody we know is impacted some way or the other.” Dr. Sahay said.

Medical experts believe the surge is due to a mutated variant of the virus.