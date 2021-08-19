Gannon University pushing record enrollment for upcoming year

Gannon University is welcoming 650 freshman students to begin a new academic year.

The president of the University, Keith Taylor, says the school is anticipating a total enrollment at both Gannon campuses to be near an all-time high or its largest-ever.

Taylor said there are several COVID-19 protocols to create a safe and healthy campus environment for students. Students are required to wear a mask indoors at all times, and getting vaccinated is encouraged.

The president wants to ensure to students and parents of the class of 2025 that there’s a safe campus.

“We talk about transforming lives and talking about our purpose being to transform lives,” Taylor said. “So they’re here to be transformed, but it doesn’t happen by accident. They have to get involved, get engaged and we’re looking forward to transforming ourselves along with them .”

Meanwhile, some incoming freshmen are excited for their first year.

“Yeah, I’m looking for it, so it’s kind of like a little surreal,” said incoming freshman Matthew Schneggenburger. “Especially, you know, like yesterday getting here for the first time.”

