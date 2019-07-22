Gannon University receives “Changing the World” award for creating a healthy workplace environment

Gannon University is one of seven organizations nationwide to be selected by Aetna to receive the “Changing the World” award for creating a healthy workplace environment.

Aetna, a CVS Health Company, uses its annual Workplace Well-being Award program to celebrate companies and institutions that show a commitment to a healthier workplace for employees through innovative programs.

Gannon University was recognized in two of four categories. They were awarded the “Above and Beyond” award, and the “Changing the World” award.

“We are proud to be recognized by Aetna for our University’s emphasis on wellness and our commitment to creating a healthy workplace for our institution’s greatest assets, our employees. The University has truly reflected on ways to create a campus environment that fosters and encourages healthy lifestyle behaviors,” said Mary Jean Taylor, PT, PhD, PCS, Director of University Wellness.

She continued, “We continue to be inspired by our community members who have engaged in the resources and programming that the University offers, and have experienced a positive impact on their overall health and wellbeing as a result of adopting new wellness practices into their lives.”