Gannon University reopens Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel after renovations

Gannon University students enjoyed their first Sunday mass service today at the reopening of the Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel.

After a two year renovation on the chapel, today is its debute of welcoming Gannon students back into it’s doors for Sunday chapel.

The Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel reopened it’s doors and held the first mass service where Gannon students participated.

“I’m very excited. It’s a beautiful day to commemorate the new chapel. It’s been two years in the making. It’s been a long process and so beautiful we have a place to actually worship,” said Bridget Marks, Student at Gannon University.

The Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel was renovated after closing it’s doors in 2019 due to a gas leak.

“It allowed us to pull down a couple of buildings and do a massive transformation to this space. It’s incredible,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, President of Gannon University.

For Bridget, being a part of the reopening of the chapel and to enjoy in-person mass was something that she was excited for.

“This is just going to be a very beautiful ceremony and very unique and don’t think many people can say they have been to an inauguration of a brand new chapel,” said Mark.

“Being able to come back into a place of worship like this really helps us take our efforts toward spiritual growth to another level,” said Dr. Taylor.

The Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel has scheduled mass services every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.