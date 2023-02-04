(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As anticipation grows for the big game, Gannon University will be sending 29 students to Phoenix, Arizona to work at the event.

This is the fourth time Gannon has sent students to the game where they will be gaining real-world experience in hospitality, marketing, media and sport business networking through a paid work experience.

“This is an excellent experience for all Gannon students hoping to eventually work in the sports industry full-time and

several students that have gone on previous trips with us are now working in the industry,” said Professor Eric Brownlee, PhD.

Brownlee coordinated the trip along with Jinhee Yoo, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Sport Management and Marketing.

Students will arrive in Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 9 and stay until Tuesday, Feb. 14.