A pre-finals tradition was held Sunday, May 1, at Gannon University.

Students and staff were treated to chicken and waffles from Chic-Fil-A at the MidKnight Breakfast.

The event is held ever year during the weekend before finals week. The goal is to give students a break from the books and a chance to unwind.

Officials say service is one of the beliefs at Gannon and this is their way to give back.

“This is our time to sit back and let the students know we are proud of you, we know all the hard work that you put in to get to this point. So, we’re going to serve you,” said Walter Iwanenko, Provost and Vice President of Student Experience at Gannon University.

Gannon University President Dr. Keith Taylor served food to the students.