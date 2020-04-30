Gannon University students show off community mapping projects

This year’s census will give us a glimpse of who Erie really is. Another project at Gannon University is looking to do more, including answering questions like where and even why.

Gannon University showed off their community mapping projects today. Professors at the university say these virtual maps address very important issues in our community. Gannon’s community partners will use the maps to revitalize the community and neighborhoods.

“It’s very important right now, because we will know the social issues that and the community problems that encounter by the community organizations and community partners of Gannon University.” said Dr. Chris Magno.

These maps were created by Dr. Magno’s students as an end of the year project. A lot of the information for these maps came from the U.S. Census.