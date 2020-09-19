Gannon University students, staff and alumni give back to the community with Gannon Gives Day

Gannon University students, staff and alumni are giving back to the community while participating in different community service projects.

Every year, groups of students from Gannon University go to different areas in Erie County to participate in different service projects such as cleaning up trash.

Some students chose to serve meals at local homeless shelters.

A variety of sports teams at Gannon as well as fraternities and sororities also participated in this event.

The wrestling coach at Gannon said that the team picked up garbage between 18th and 26th Street along Parade Street.

“It’s supposed to be a humbling experience for you. I mean you’re going up and cleaning other peoples trash. It’s humbling, but that’s what it’s supposed to do. You’re supposed to feel humbled and give back,” said Don Henry, Wrestling Coach at Gannon University.

Gannon Gives Day is part of the international clean up. Students headed down to Presque Isle State Park to clean up the beaches.