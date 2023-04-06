A national competition giving college students a look into the banking industry now includes several Pennsylvania universities — and one is from Erie.

According to a release, eight Pennsylvania colleges have entered the 2023 Community Bank Case Study Competition national competition, including Gannon University.

“It is exciting to see Pennsylvania’s young minds passionate about community banking and the role these institutions play in the financial ecosystem,” said Sarah Hammer, acting secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.

Now in its ninth year, the Case Study Competition offers undergraduate students the opportunity to partner with local community banks to gain first-hand knowledge of the banking industry.

Hammer continued, “Community banks contribute to our local economies in many ways from funding Little League teams to employing residents to giving small businesses their first line of credit. Their connection to our communities is invaluable. It is imperative for us – regulators, government officials and community leaders – to continue to encourage young people to get involved in this space to keep moving these vital financial institutions forward.”

This year, teams are tasked with examining how community banks position themselves for success and sustainability as they face a competitive job market, succession challenges and changing consumer needs.

Each student team, which a faculty advisor leads from their school, will learn how its bank is recruiting and retaining talent, approaching success planning and using technology to advance its operations.

The first-place winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship and present their findings at the Community Bank Research Conference. Their work will be published in the annual CSBS Journal of Community Bank Case Studies. Second and third-place winners will also receive scholarships and have their works published in the journal.

There will be three rounds of judging and results from the first two rounds will be announced on May 31 and June 7. The top three teams will be announced at the State Federal Supervisory Forum in Philadelphia on July 12.