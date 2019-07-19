Gannon University takes steps towards transitioning to tobacco-free campus

Gannon University announced a revised tobacco policy will be implemented at its Erie and Ruskin, FL campuses.

Beginning August 1, 2019 the University will transition to a tobacco-free campus. Gannon is one of 97 colleges and universities across the nation that was awarded an American Cancer Society grant to adopt smoke and tobacco-free campus policies as part of their Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative.

Gannon University was awarded an 8 thousand dollar grant to provide technical assistance through resources such as webinars, in-person training, one-on-one consultations with experts and peer-to-peer exchanges in an effort to help students, faculty, and staff advocate for, adopt, and implement strategies toward a 100 percent smoke and tobacco-free environment.

After receiving the grant, the University gathered input from more than two thousand students, faculty, and staff who shared their perspective on the University’s tobacco policy. This input, along with consideration of best practices within higher education, guided Gannon’s Tobacco-Free Campus Task Force in the development of the revised policy.

That policy states “Gannon University is committed to nurturing a culture of health and wellness on campus. The hazards of tobacco are well documented among tobacco users and those exposed to secondhand smoke. Promotion of a tobacco-free lifestyle is an important step in promoting and optimizing the health status of our greatest resource, our students, faculty, staff, and neighbors. For this reason, the University is committed to transitioning to a tobacco-free campus.”

The policy also outlines several services to assist tobacco users during the University’s transition. These include areas where tobacco use will be permitted, cessation programs, referrals, and resources that are free and readily available to Gannon community members.

“Employees and students have been supportive of the University’s responsibility to promote healthy lifestyles, including tobacco-free lifestyles, and have rallied around the notion that everybody has the right to breath clean air. It has been a very holistic planning experience in the sense that our campus community members have take the effects of tobacco use and secondhand smoke seriously, and above all, have put caring for the health of others around them first.,” said Mary Jean Taylor, PT, PhD, PCS, Director of University Wellness.

Gannon University is just one of seven colleges or universities in Pennsylvania to have received the grant. The University has also collaborated with Erie County Office and is continuing to assist in the County’s current study that is underway to assess transitioning public parks, such as Perry Square and Griswold Park, to become smoke-free.