Gannon University to spend $1 million to cap natural gas well in order to keep Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel in commission

Gannon University will be shelling out nearly $1 million to preserve the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel that is located in downtown Erie.

The Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel has been a landmark on Gannon University’s campus for nearly 70 years. It is the primary worship place for students.

Gannon University is undertaking a $1 million project to save the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel. The chapel was closed back in June after a leak from an abandoned natural gas well was discovered beneath the building.

Gannon University administrators decided they didn’t want to demolish the building, so they decided to cap the well.

“We’re very happy to have been able to come up with a solution. It is a very important part of this university and it’s going to be a kind of tricky project,” said Doug Oathout, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Gannon University.

In order for the well to be capped, contractors will have to demolish Gannon’s Pontifical Center and Student Services building, which are adjacent to the chapel.

Once the contractors are done demolishing the two buildings, they will then move on to the chapel and tear down the North wall in order to cap the gas well.

“The drilling and the capping of the well should take anywhere from a week to six weeks,” said Oathout.

Brittany Miller is a sophomore at Gannon University. She says she grew up in the catholic school system as a child, so it was a no brainier for her to go to a catholic university.

She says she is happy to know the university will not be demolishing the building, but rather taking on this project.

“I think it means a lot to the campus, especially being a catholic university. It means a lot to help students provide that catholic atmosphere to help them celebrate their faith,” said Miller.

Once the gas well is capped, Gannon University will begin renovations on the chapel. There is even a capital fund campaign underway to help raise money for renovations.