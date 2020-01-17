Gannon University unveils branded team bus to student athletes

Gannon University athletes will have a new look when traveling.

The university revealed its first ever branded bus to the student athletes today. In order to get the custom wrap, Gannon worked with Leader Graphics. Not only will athletes fill the 57 seat bus, but student groups as well. However, the surprise brought plenty of excitement to the athletes.

“This is just an amazing feeling,” said Lauren Zemanek, a senior at Gannon. “It gives it more of a Gannon home feel. I have no words to explain, it’s absolutely amazing.”

After the revealing, the bus was blessed and then boarded by the women’s swimming and diving team as they traveled to Edinboro.