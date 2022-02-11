Gannon University’s Hammermill Center now has a new name; renovations coming

Gannon University’s Hammermill Center is getting a facelift and a name change.

The center has changed its name to the Highmark Events Center.

The renovations come during a time when downtown Erie is being revitalized, and will be part of the city’s scenery upgrade.

The new renovations within the center will accommodate both the home and visiting teams, along with the fans.

“Inside the building will be completely redone. All new locker rooms, the lobby will be completely redone, all new bathrooms, a new concession stand. The seating will all be new done, new scoreboards. The inside will be completely new,” said Keith Taylor, president, Gannon University.

The project is set to break ground later this year, and is expected to be completed in the next two years.