Gannon University’s Hammermill Center receives new name and future renovations

It’s one of the most iconic sports buildings in Erie, but time has not been kind.

On Friday, Gannon University officials announced major renovations coming to the school’s Hammermill Center, including a new name.

Gannon University’s Hammermill Center is a staple of downtown Erie that will now be known as Highmark Events Center. The name change stems from Gannon and a local partner looking to bring change to Erie.

“The name change came from conversations with Highmark and Gannon and what needed to be done. We’ve known that the facility is due, very due, for a major renovation and Highmark has been such a great partner that those conversations led to us saying ‘We should get together and make a difference in our community,'” said Keith Taylor, President of Gannon University.

The renovations will entirely change the inside and outside of the soon-to-be Highmark Events Center that fans, students, and athletes will enjoy.

“Inside the building will be completely redone. All new locker rooms, the lobby will completely redone, all new bathrooms, a new concession stand. The seating will be new done. New scoreboards, so the inside will be completely new,” Taylor said.

The outside of the center will display a giant digital board that will advertise Gannon University events and events taking place in Perry Square.

The changes taking place at the university’s athletic center come at a time where downtown Erie is getting a major facelift.

“Having offices here in downtown, also being part of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation, this just adds to what we can do here in the downtown and really revitalize this area. It means a lot to Highmark and I know Gannon University as well,” said Jim Teed, Regional Vice President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The project is set to break ground later this year and looks to be completed within the next two years.