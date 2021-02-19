Gannon University’s I-HACK building opens for business

Gannon University’s new tool to fight cyber threats of the future opened its doors for the first time today.

Phase one has been a $13 million project on the second floor of what used to be the former GTE and Verizon building. The renovation is now the home of Gannon University’s cyber security and cyber engineering programs.

Construction for the Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge, also known as I-HACK began in 2019.

The goal was to have it open by fall of 2020, but was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alyssa Maclefko is a freshman cyber security major at Gannon University. She is excited to be part of the new I-HACK program.

“Cyber security is everything. I have learned just since the start of my studies that there is not a single thing you can do in a day that does not have some sort of technological thing just from the way the world is.” Maclefko said.

One question is why is it important for students to learn and prevent cyber security threats, especially in 2021.

“To know that you have so much personal data out there that you don’t know exists, to make sure that is secure is just critical.” Maclefko said.

“There is not an industry right now that is not impacted by cyber security. We can go right down the list from education to health care to business to banking and every industry has to be aware of cyber security threats.” said Walter Iwanenko, Provost and Vice President of Student Experience.

He says the school has decided to integrate cyber security throughout the entire curriculum. The renovation includes cutting laboratories and they are known as the Cyber Defense Lab, the Cyber Attack Lab, and the Cyber Innovation Lab.

“The field is ever changing. It is extremely dynamic, so you have to have a facility that will allow for that flexibility. Students need to be introduced to the latest technology as it comes about.” Iwanenko said.

Right now, there are 39 students enrolled in the school’s cyber programs, with 200 projected to be enrolled by 2025.