Gannon University’s Schuster Theatre holds outdoor and house-drawn pageant wagon medieval comedy Hrotsvitha

The sunshine and warmer temperatures brought many people to Perry Square to enjoy an outdoor play.

Gannon University’s Schuster Theatre held an outdoor and house-drawn pageant wagon medieval comedy on Sunday.

The play was loosely based on the comedies of Hrotsvitha, a 10th century playwright.

Organizers said that they have been anxious to return to live theatre.

“For our last production, we wanted to try to aim to do it outside and do it with a live audience and of course safety and distance and masks. We also wanted to pay homage to this really great theater writer who often goes undone and unnoticed,” said Alaina Manchester, Director of Theatre at Gannon University.

