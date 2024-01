Gannon University has announced a new dean of the Morosky College of Health Professions and Sciences.

The college announced the appointment of Kimberly Cavanagh.

Provost and Vice President of Student Experience Sarah Ewing has praised Cavanagh as a visionary leader for the college.

Cavanagh said she is humbled to serve and lead as dean of the Morosky College of Health Professions and Sciences and she feels blessed for the opportunity to impact the lives of students.