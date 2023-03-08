The tug of war over $5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding continues in Erie County.

This time, the proposed funding would benefit local communities to help pay for critical expenses like fire, EMS and infrastructure. However, not everyone is on board with where the money is coming from.

Municipal gap funding could soon be on the way for municipalities across the county — $5 million to be exact.

It would create a municipal infrastructure grant program and allow for municipalities to apply for the money. That money able to be invested into water, sewer systems and other broadband infrastructure projects.

“That’s how these rural townships and municipalities move forward is with this gap funding. They don’t have a ton of money in the municipalities. They’ve got to take care of their roads, fire and EMS — they have to take care of all of that. So a little help from the county and these gap programs goes a long way,” said Chris Carroll, county information officer.

The funding was first read at county council at the start of February and was then tabled two weeks later with some members of the council requesting a more developed action plan from the county executive.

The holdup? Where the money comes from — ARP funds.

It’s been a topic of debate for the past several months as to whether that money should be used for higher education projects like Projects Resolve and NePTWNE.

“ARPA funds were intended for people who were negatively impacted by COVID. I don’t see that either of those universities, who have very high donor bases, needed any of that funding,” said Valerie Perkins, social justice ministry.

But the county has done a municipal gap program in the past, utilizing the first wave of ARP dollars for this purpose, saying it was immensely impactful for rural areas.

“We’ve shared with council the maps of the previous allocation for gap funding and how much money has been leveraged out and gone across the county for these sewer, infrastructure and broadband projects,” said Carroll.

If the $5 million is allocated for this program, the county will be left with $4 million of ARP funds remaining.