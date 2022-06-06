Multiple crews responded to a blaze in Millcreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Clint’s Auto Truck in the 5400 block of West Lake Road where it was reported that a vehicle was on fire.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to known down the flames within less than an hour.

According to reports from the scene, Hazmat was called in to deal with any hazardous run-off materials.

“We consulted with the DEP, they were on location as well and determined that due to the amount of water that was put on to the fire that any of the residual wasn’t environmentally an issue at the time. However, DEP is still going to work with the owner of the property to make sure everything is cleaned up,” said Brian Mesaros, Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator.

Erie County Emergency Management staff said that it is important to be sure that there are no residual, hazardous materials after a fire such as this one.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause remains under investigation.