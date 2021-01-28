Garage fire claims the lives of several animals in Chautauqua County

Fire destroys a garage and claimed the lives of several animals in Chautauqua County.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department, the fire occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on Big Tree Road in the town of Busti.

The garage burned due to combustible material in close proximity to an unattended wood stove, according to officials.

The structure housed several rabbits and eight goats. None of the animals survived the blaze, the Sheriff’s Department said.

There were no other injuries reported. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team were called in at the request of the Busti Fire Department to determine the cause.