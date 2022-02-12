Garage fire quickly spreads to house in Lake City

An afternoon garage fire quickly spreads to a house in Lake City.

Calls for this fire came in around 2 p.m. on February 12th. for a garage fire located on the 1000 block of Smith Street in Lake City.

According to a witness, the fire began at the garage and then quickly spread to the house.

Multiple crews responded to the scene. No injuries were reported from this fire

Crews are continuing to investigate.

Early reports indicate that the fire was caused by a car in the garage.

This is a developing story.

Photo courtesy of Tyler Youschak

