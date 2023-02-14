(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local community leader was honored in a ceremony for Black History Month.

Gary Horton, the president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP and the founder and CEO of the Urban Erie Economic Development Corporation, was one of five community leaders honored in an annual celebration led by Sen. Bob Casey.

According to an announcement from Casey’s office, Horton has sought to help young people in his community through educational programs, job training programs, and summer youth programs.

“These five honorees represent an inspirational continuity of service from older generations of trailblazers that have shown a lifelong devotion to their communities to a younger generation that aims to continue that progress through advocacy and civic engagement,” Casey said. “These honorees represent the very best of Pennsylvania and I am inspired by their work.”

Other recognized community members were Hettie Simmons Love who was the first African-American to graduate from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Shawn Aleong of Philadelphia who is a sophomore at Temple University, and Deahmi Mobley and Jaia Harrison who are both high school freshmen and of Pittsburgh.