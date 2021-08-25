Gas and Gears 2 attracts ‘great turnout’

Car enthusiasts packed a parking lot for one last show of the summer on Wednesday night.

Gas and Gears 2 took place at sonic outside of Millcreek Mall, featuring dozens of cars, old and new, for people to enjoy while grabbing a bite to eat.

There was also a 50-50 drawing, which gave half of the money to a car owner and the other half to Sonic, who sponsored the event.

The organizer, Tim Tompkins, said this event is a win-win for everyone involved.

“It’s been a great turnout,” said Tompkins. “We’ve been able to do very well to give money back to the people. It’s just been awesome.”

Tompkins said there are plans to hold this event again next summer.

