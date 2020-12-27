Gas leak forces evacuation of four houses along East 38th Street

Some tense moments for Erie fire crews as a gas leak forces the evacuation of a structure on Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 400 block of East 38th Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night for reports of a gas leak.

Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of 38th Street were closed for a time.

A total of four houses were evacuated, according to Erie County 911.

The residents who were evacuated we’re told left in private vehicles to seek other shelter while crews were on scene.

As of now, there is no word on a cause and there were no illnesses reported.