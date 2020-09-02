Gas leak in Harborcreek neighborhood causes several homes to be evacuated

A gas leak in a Harborcreek neighborhood caused several homes to be evacuated.

This incident happened on the 4300 block of East South Shore Drive South around 6 p.m. this evening.

According to the Fairfield Hose Company’s fire chief, a contractor hit a large gas main which then caused a leak.

Several fire crews were on the scene to evacuate residents and stop any large build up of gas.

“Gas can build up in a pocket and then explode. We provide protection with water and stood by until National Fuel was able to get the leak mitigated. We also monitor the air to make sure the levels weren’t too high,” said Jeffery Hawryliw, Chief of the Fairfield Hose Company.

It took crews more than one hour to get the leak under control.