Gas leak leads to evacuation of over 30 homes in Girard

Over 30 homes needed to be evacuated Wednesday after a gas leak in Girard.

According to the A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company, this incident happened around noon at a manufacturing plant on Mechanic Street.

National Fuel was called to the scene and were able to shut down the gas line after about an hour of work.

Chief Tim Vargulich says homes within 500 feet of the site were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return after it was deemed safe.

Chief Vargulich also gave advice if you smell gas in your home.

“They should call 911, leave the home, and don’t leave any lights on, and open windows if you can on your way out and get out. Don’t cause anything that would cause a spark.” Vargulich said.

A warming shelter was set up at the fire department while residents waited to get back into their homes.