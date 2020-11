A reported gas leak in the 1200 block of Browns Avenue in Erie leads to a house catching fire overnight.



According to reports from the scene, a gas leak was caused by a crew replacing a utility pole around midnight Monday morning. Fire crews responded and while they waited for an authorized official from Natural Gas to respond, a fire sparked in the basement of a nearby home.

Power was shut off to the area and some of the homes in the area were evacuated. No one was injured in the incident.